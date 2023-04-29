Chinese businessman drags AIG Zone 2 and four others to court over illegal detention

Akin Kuponiyi

In a bid to safeguard his fundamental human rights, a Chinese businessman, Ting Shi, whose liberty was alleged to have been curtailed by the Nigeria Police, has dragged, the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone Two Onikan, Lagos before a Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria. In the ensuing legal battle, others joined as co-defendants are a Lagos businessman Aliyu Mohammed, Akeem Adeyemi (IPO) monitoring Unit Zone 2, Nussy Adams Uba O/C monitoring Unit Zone 2, a Limited liability company, Lloyd’s Industries Limited. The directive by the Deputy Inspector General of Police that the case file should be transferred to Force Headquarters Abuja for proper investigation was alleged to have been flouted by the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 2 thereby denying the Chinese man a fair hearing. In an affidavit in support of the motion on notice for the enforcement of his fundamental right sworn to by Mr Ting Shi, he alleged thus: He is the Managing Director and the alter ego of Timto-Alu Company, a Company incorporated in Nigeria with its factory located at Ijagba Village, along Shagamu/Ikorodu Express Way, Shagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria which deals in Dross and scrap Discovery Recycling. Since the Company commenced operation in December 2021, the 1st Respondent, Mr Aliyu Mohammed who deals in Aluminum scraps has been one of his suppliers of local INGOTS, the raw material for Aluminum Dross and Scrap to his company. The business relationship has no doubt created mutual, trust confidence and allayed any suspicion of fraud, misrepresentation or criminal intention on their part towards him prior to this issue at hand. However, Sometime in March 2022, about eight (8) months after incorporation and four (4) months of full business operation in Nigeria, Mr Aliyu Mohammed Informed him that he has participated in the auctioning of INGOTS by the Nigeria Customs Service and bought about 64.834kg at the Auction and proposed to supply same to his company at the prevailing local market price for the product.

In the usual and ordinary course of their legitimate business relationship, he accepted Mr Mohammed’s offer to supply the INGOTS to his company at the current prevailing market price at that particular time.

Mr Mohammed supplied the first batch of 15.469kg of INGOTS to his company on the 31st of March, 2022; while the second and third batches totalling 49.365kg were supplied on the 15th and 16th of May, 2022 respectively, making it a total supply of 64.834kg at the cost of N72, 090,850.00 (Seventy Two Million, Ninety Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty Naira) only which was the prevailing local market price of the product at that time, all receipted.

However, he was surprised when, on Thursday the 8th day of September 2022, at about 9:00 am a team of armed policemen who claimed to have been deployed from Zone 2 Police Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos Stormed his company’s factory in a commando manner at Ijaba Village, along shagamu/Ikorodu Express Way, Shagamu, Ogun State alleging that he had bought stolen goods purportedly supplied by Aliyu Mohammed.

He was harassed, inhumanly rough-handled, bundled into a waiting car and taken to the Police Zonal Command Headquarters where he was detained by Mr Akeem Adeyemi(IPO) Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 and Mr Nussy Adams Uba (O/C) Monitoring Unit Zone 2 between 9.00 am on Thursday,8th September 2022 and 10.00 pm on Monday, 12th September 2022 without any prior invitation nor investigation and not allowing him to neither explain himself nor have access to his Lawyer and he was never shown any petition against him by the Respondents or any other person.

Subsequently, on Monday 12th day of September at about 9:00 am while still in detention he was forced by the 2nd-4th Respondents who are referring to him as the ” big Fish” to transfer the sum of N30,000,000.00 (Thirty Million Naira) to the account of the Lloyd’s Industries Limited., a company with whom he has no dealings whatsoever as the purported owner of the alleged stolen goods as a condition for his bail.

He was also subjected to another round of tortuous duress and was escorted to the banking hall of Zenith Bank, to forcefully transfer N30,000,000.00 to Lloyd’s Industries Limited, and also to the court premises in a deceitful manner and compelled him whilst still in detention without investigation, to sign a