Renowned Professor of History Prof. Obaro Ikime Dies at 86

By Nehru Odeh

Renowned professor of history, Obaro Ikime, is dead. He died on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. He was aged 86.

According to TheNewsGuru.com, (TNG) his bossom friend, AM Akpieyi made this disclosure in a short message announcing the passage of the world acclaimed historian.

“I am deeply saddened to announce that my mentor, my Head of House and Head of School, internationally renowned Historian, Prof. ( Venerable) OBARO IKIME ( GCU 1950 SEPTEMBER SET) transited today to glory at about 05: 30pm in Ibadan.

Mark Nwagwu, poet and retired Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology at the University of Ibadan also confirmed the death of the erudite and distinguished Professor of History on his Facebook page thus:

“I’ve just received from Mazino his son