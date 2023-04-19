Fans react as Davido breaks silence over alleged pregnant baby mama

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian singer Davido has broken his sllence over the news making the rounds that a baby mama is heavily pregnant with his child.

Davido and his wife Chioma have been trending on social media following rumours of the music star expecting another child with one of his baby mamas in Atlanta after cheating on his wife.

Davido took to Twitter to share a cryptic post, which elicited a lot of reactions from netizens. The Timeless crooner posted the title of one of the songs from his album, “Over Dem All.” But that seemed to be a Pandora Box as that got many talking.

Recall that popular controversial anonymous blog, Gistlover, had ealier shared posts about a particular celebrity who was expecting another child from his baby mama. According to Gistlover, a certain famous musician with a huge fanbase who recently got married is expecting a second child with one of his baby mamas in Atlanta.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

e_s_t_a_29: “Over Dem all but you still go and meet them.”

Tour_lanny: “Girls, a guy posting you doesn’t guarantee you’re the one.”

nellyb72: “If marrying wahala was a person.”

iameniolamyde: “So Chioma dey mourn and Davido dey moan?”

purelle_beautymart.ng: “Wahala. This guy is constantly making mockery of their relationship. ”

comfort_gabriella1: “Chioma and Annie need to meet make Annie tell her how to handle all this drama cuzzz Chioma isn’t leaving that marriage so make she just dey endure cus belle fit don enter sef for her too.”

_baddy_riya: “Nah Chioma mumu now, cuz why u go trust man with 2 baby mamas. ”

ladyque_1: “I just pray isn’t true…. Chi doesn’t deserve this.”

favvys_cake_: “Chioma don see shege banza. ”

kokoe_blacc: “Lol. When there’s money women heal like wolverine. It is well though.”

dark_ehmma: “God abeg ooo. I rather be single than be with a man with constant baby mama drama. To bear MRS is not by fire by force. It’s not even an achievement ”

iamkeyzeeto: “ Person say as chioma dey mourn,davido dey atlanta dey moan,gistlover na you do this one.”😭😭😂