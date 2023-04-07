We’ll Apprehend Abductors of Former Nasarawa Deputy Governor – Police

Onje Gye-Wado, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State between 1999 and 2003 under the administration of Abdullahi Adamu, has been kidnapped by some unidentified gunmen.

Ramhan Nansel, Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Friday, 7 April.

The Police image maker revealed that Gye-Wado, who is also the former Dean of the Faculty of Law, Nasarawa State University, was abducted during an attack on Gwagi village in Wamba Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

“Information received by the police command indicated that on Friday, April 7 at about 12:30 a.m., gunmen invaded Gwagi Village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of the former deputy governor, and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival,” the police spokesperson stated.

According to Nansel, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba, had “mobilised reinforcement comprising police tactical teams, the military, vigilance groups, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the former deputy governor.”

He assured that the police would “do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators of the act and make them to face the law.”