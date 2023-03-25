Rhodes-Vivour, stop inciting, polarizing our society – Ibile Eko Forum

The Ọmọ Ibílè Èkó Forum has said the recent comments and statements by the Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has made it necessary for it to react.

As concerned and eminent indigenes of Lagos state, the Forum said “we are calling on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to refrain from making inciting and inflammatory comments that could further polarize our society.”

Accordimng to Henry Adeniyi Balogun, Convener, Ọmọíbílè Èkó Forum: “We understand that losing the Governorship election must have been a difficult experience, but we urge Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour and the Labour Party to consider the implications of his words and actions on the polity.

At a time when our society is facing numerous challenges, including security threats, we need leaders who promote unity, peace, and stability.

As a budding politician, Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour has a responsibility to use his platform to foster dialogue and cooperation among different political parties and ethnic groups in the state.

As we ask our re-elected governor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to be magnanimous in victory, we also implore Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour to be gracious in defeat and support the re-elected Governor and his administration in their efforts to improve the living standards of Lagosians.

Instead of resorting to

political bickering and mudslinging, we should all work together towards a common goal of creating a better future for our state.

We urge Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour to be mindful of his words and actions and to avoid making statements that could further polarize the people.

We believe that with the elections over, it is time to put aside political differences and work towards a more united and prosperous Lagos where all residents and visitors can thrive and achieve personal fulfillment.