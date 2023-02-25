Obaseki, wife vote, condemned alleged snatching of ballot box

Obaseki, wife vote, condemned alleged snatching of ballot box

Saturday, February 25, 2023 1:36 pm


Godwin Obaseki casting his vote

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has condemned alleged snatching if ballot box by some yet-to-be-identified persons.

Some angry voters had waylaid the Governor and his wife to inform him that some security operatives had invade their residence, beat them and took away one of their family members, following allegation of snatching of ballot box at Ward 4, Units 42, located not too far from where the Governor was voting.

Obaseki who frowned at the alleged snatching of ballot box, noted that it doesn’t make sense to snatch ballot box that doesn’t have ballot papers in it.

According to him, “It is too early to snatch ballot because voting has not really taken place yet, we need to reconfirm that story. It doesn’t make sense to snatch ballot box that doesn’t have ballot papers in it.

“We will check that and verify but I am confident because we made adequate preparations to ensure that every polling units has at least five security personnel.  If it is not the police, Civil Defence or DSS.

“It is too early to make any conclusive statement, two hours into voting. We are going to go round and see what is going on across the state and population centers,” he added.

The Governor who voted voted at exactly 12.14 am shortly after his wife, Betsy Obaseki voted, condemned the late arrival of voting materials at the various polling units.

He however commended the large turnout of voters.

“Although INEC started a bit late in this center but you can see the turnout is quite impressive. My concern is that the process should be hastened so that we can clear the crowd.

“From my own observation and three or four votings I witnessed, it is almost flawless,” he said.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    46 seconds ago

    Presidential Election: Speaker Obasa Votes, Expresses Hope in APC’s Victory
    18 mins ago

    Sanwo-olu, Wife Cast Votes at Eiyekole Ward E3 on Lagos Island
    26 mins ago

    Photos: Asiwaju Tinubu votes in Ikeja, Lagos
    2 hours ago

    There is late arrival of electoral materials, officials at Obasanjo’s ward
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria 2023: So far peaceful, accreditation, voting start in Rivers
    3 hours ago

    Nigeria Decides: Voting commences in Kogi
    3 hours ago

    Election day is here! Accreditation and voting begin
    6 hours ago

    Okpoama, Timipre Sylva’s town, gets new road