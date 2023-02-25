Obasanjo loses polling unit to Tinubu

Saturday, February 25, 2023 6:07 pm


 

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

 

By Adejoke Monsurat, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo as usual has failed to deliver his polling unit for his preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi of Labour Party.
After counting the valid votes in the ward 11, zone 6, unit 22, Abeokuta North Local Government where Obasanjo voted, the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu defeated Obi with 56 votes, while the Labour Party had only 9 votes.
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) scored only 7 votes, while the African Democratic Congress, ADC, scored 8 votes.
The voided votes in the polling unit were more than the individual votes of both Atiku and Obi as 10 votes were voided.
In a twist to the results in the polling unit, the PDP scored 31 votes, while the APC scored 37 votes for the Senate.
Obi’s Labour Party only scored 1 vote for the Senate.

