Nigeria 2023: Buhari and wife, Aisha vote in Daura, Katsina State

Saturday, February 25, 2023 2:46 pm
The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, today performed their civic duty like other Nigerians. They voted at Kofar Baru ll Gidan Niyam Sarkin Yara A in Daura, Katsina State.
He is leaving powers on 29 May 2023 after spending eight years since 2015.
Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC; Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party are contesting for Buhari’s seat.
