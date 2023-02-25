Nigeria 2023: Buhari and wife, Aisha vote in Daura, Katsina State

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, today performed their civic duty like other Nigerians. They voted at Kofar Baru ll Gidan Niyam Sarkin Yara A in Daura, Katsina State.

He is leaving powers on 29 May 2023 after spending eight years since 2015.

Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC; Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party are contesting for Buhari’s seat.