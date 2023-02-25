Election day is here! Accreditation and voting begin

Election day is here! Accreditation and voting begin

Saturday, February 25, 2023 10:40 am


Voters at Agidimgbi Grammer School, Ikeja

Election Day 2023 is here. In earnest, accreditation and voting started in many polling stations visited along Ishaga, Iju road, Lagos state.

Iju Road which used to experience traffic snarls was free. Driving to Agege through Moshalasi Alhaja, young men of voting age were playing football on the main roads.

Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso and Obi

At Agidimgbi Grammar School, acceleration and voting are ongoing simultaneously, at 20.15 am.

Today’s elections are for the President, Senate and House of Representatives members.

For the Presidential, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and 14 others are contesting. But the four listed above are the main gladiators.

All campaigns ended by 12 midnight, February 24/25.

To all Nigerians, today’s exercise will bring the crack of a new dawn.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Nigeria 2023: So far peaceful, accreditation, voting start in Rivers
    24 mins ago

    Nigeria Decides: Voting commences in Kogi
    4 hours ago

    Okpoama, Timipre Sylva’s town, gets new road
    Hassan Ahmad with the sum of N2 million in he was arrested with in Alkaleri area of Bauchi State on Friday.  11 hours ago

    Bauchi man Hassan Ahmad caught with N2m ‘being ferried to a politician’
    18 hours ago

    Atiku to Nigerians: Ignore fake audio in circulation
    18 hours ago

    What if your Candidate does not win?
    19 hours ago

    Stop the Militarization of the 2023 General Elections
    1 day ago

    Police Arrest Atiku’s Supporter, Chinyere Igwe, for Money Laundering in Rivers