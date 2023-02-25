Election day is here! Accreditation and voting begin

Election Day 2023 is here. In earnest, accreditation and voting started in many polling stations visited along Ishaga, Iju road, Lagos state.

Iju Road which used to experience traffic snarls was free. Driving to Agege through Moshalasi Alhaja, young men of voting age were playing football on the main roads.

At Agidimgbi Grammar School, acceleration and voting are ongoing simultaneously, at 20.15 am.

Today’s elections are for the President, Senate and House of Representatives members.

For the Presidential, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and 14 others are contesting. But the four listed above are the main gladiators.

All campaigns ended by 12 midnight, February 24/25.

To all Nigerians, today’s exercise will bring the crack of a new dawn.