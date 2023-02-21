Kogi: ADC Reps member boosts Tinubu’s campaign

Richard Elesho

Member representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, has inaugurated a campaign council and office edifice for Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Kogi state.

Abejide, a member of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, also promised to mobilize at least 200,000 votes for Tinubu, while commissioning Asiwaju Confluence Campaign Organization, ACCO 2023, in Lokoja on Monday.

He promised that the campaign organization will be empowered with no less than 50 vehicles to enhance effective grassroot mobilization of the electorate ahead of Saturday general elections. Several vehicles were distributed to ACCO coordinators across the state.

“We have also put in place an online registration device for members to register as members from within and outside Kogi state to enable them vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“This vision stems from the fact that I have watched Asiwaju very keenly while growing up and come to the conclusion that he is the president that can seamlessly consolidate on the gains of democracy already put in place so far by President Muhammadu Buhari” he stated.

Abejide, who is the national coordinator of ACCO 2023, was optimistic that the APC presidential candidate will win the election overwhelmingly.

He said scarcity of naira notes and petroleum product can not hinder the victory of Asiwaju, saying by God’s grace he is the next president of the country.

In his address, the Director General ACCO, David Dare Olatunde, said the commissioning and the inauguration of the campaign organisation initiated and sponsored by Abejide has showcased the love and support for the presidential candidate of APC in the Saturday general election.

“Today’s event is novel because the National Coordinator of this project is a candidate of another party who has identified the sterling qualities of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hence, his resolve to mobilize resources for a very sincere, perfectly organized structure and valuable grassroots support for Asiwaju, not minding whose ox is gored,” he stated.

He called on the people of Kogi state to cooperate with the campaign organisation in order to deliver overwhelming votes for Asiwaju on Saturday