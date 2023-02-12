Peter Obi’s supporters vs Adams Oshiomhole: The wider implications

Peter Obi, Adams Oshiomhole,

Supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, chased away former Governor Adams Oshiomhole from his campaign ground in BENIN, Edo state last Thursday, raising questions on whether his popularity is on the decline

BY JETHRO IBILEKE

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a household name, not only in Nigeria, but the world over. His popularity began right from his day as President of Nigeria Labour Congress. He was very well known for his eloquence. The energy with which he speaks is unmatched, a man who can hold any audience spellbound with his extemporaneous ability, for as long as he wishes. Throughout the eight years Oshiomhole was governor and beyond, he was a delight to watch at any forum.

He showed the power of his tongue sometime in 2015, prior to the 28 March presidential election, when the then Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, came to Edo State to campaign for its candidate, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu. The Samuel Ogbemudia stadium-venue of the rally was packed to its brim by party supporters and others. As usual with politicians, however, the leadership of the party decided to leave the people in the scorching heat of the sun till late in the afternoon. More than half of the people had left the venue when they decided to turn up for their camping.

When Adams Oshiomhole, who was then governor of Edo and the chief host, mounted the podium and roared on the public address system, those party supporters who had already gone far began to make their ways back to the stadium. Before long, almost all the seats were occupied again. That day, Oshiomhole saved the party from what could have been a disaster, a rag-tagged presidential campaign rally. No wonder he is popularly known as Oshioquake. He is a man loved by many.

Recent events have however questioned the love and affection of people for the Edo North senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in this month’s general elections. Could it be that his popularity has begin to wane? Are the people tired of him of his political relevance?

According to a popular adage in Yoruba language, no one will die from the hands of enemies from outside the home without the cooperation of the enemies within. Oshiomhole’s ordeal began not long after his emergence as national chairman of the APC. Powerful members of his party in the state launched a campaign of ‘pull him down’ against him. Members of the APC from his ward in Iyamoh, were used to orchestrate questionable charges against him, which led to his being allegedly suspended as a member of the party at ward level. The subsequent court cases that followed eventually led to his removal as national chairman of APC.

As a faithful party man, Oshiomhole did not quit, he did not give his detractors the pleasure of seeing him lamenting his expulsion from the party, he stayed put.

This diehard politician took advantage of the coming election to launch a bounce back to political relevance, when he decided to contest for the Edo North senatorial ticket of the party. The incumbent Senator of the district, Francis Alimikhena fought who had been nursing ambition of a third term in the red chamber fought back ferociously, to retain his ticket. It is arguable to say that no politician from the Edo north could withstand Oshiomhole in any contest any time, any day, not even an incumbent candidate! Of course, Oshiomhole rattled Alimikhena out of the APC and secured the ticket. Alimikhena had to work his way to the PDP.

Ever since the commencement of the campaign for the election proper, Oshiomhole has spearheaded the Tinubu/Shettima campaign in the state. He has taken the message of better hope to everywhere in Edo north. Everywhere he went, his campaign team was welcomed with open hands.

Using the word of the Igodomigodo himself, Patrick Obahiagbon, the political higi-haga of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole appeared to dabbled into troubled water on Thursday, 9 February when he took the Tinubu/Shettima campaign to Benin City, the Edo state capital. He has never been a stranger in Benin, he has always been at home any time, any day. But, the story changed on that fateful day. As soon as he allighted from his vehicle and closely followed by his entourage and mounted the podium, the crowd that was supposed to hail him and listen to what message he has for them turned against him. The surging crowd which happened to be supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, otherwise known as ‘Obedients’, started chanting Obi! Obi! Obi non-stop.

A video that went viral on social media, showed that the crowd gave Oshiomhole and his team a stiff resistance and did not allow him to say a word. Not even his usual persuasive wave of hands detered them. In fact, they ended up chasing him and his campaign party out of Ring Road and disgraced them out of the campaign ground. This is the same ‘Obidient Movement’ that Oshiomhole had allegedly described as ‘four persons twitting from one room apartment’ in 2022.

What! Oshiomhole, the son-of-the-soil, chased out of his campaign rally! Abomination! How can? Impossible!

But it happened! The thoroughly embarrassed Oshiomhole and his entourage who appeared defeated and confused were immediately assisted down from the podium and into their respective vehicles by security operatives. The convoy immediately drove out of the campaign ground and zoomed off!

The pertinent questions begging for answers are: Does that mean that the people are now tired of Oshiomhole, their once-a-time political Field Marshall? Is the protest really against him or his party, the APC? Has his popularity begin to wane? What has gone wrong?

The development has set the social media on fire in Edo state, with some bringing ethnic coloration into it. Some people are of the opinion that the development is a protest for change, while others are angry with the ‘Obidients’ who they described as Igbos resident in Benin.

Whatever the case, the incoming election will be a proof if the popularity Adams Oshiomhole is nose-diving or not.