Obasa, Ex-Deputy Governor, APC Chiefs Meet As Campaigns Heat Up 

As Nigerians gear towards the 2023 elections, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday reiterated his resolve to work for the victory of all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) both at the national and state levels.

Dr. Obasa said this when he received former deputy governor of Lagos and senatorial candidate of the APC in Lagos West, Idiat Oluranti Adebule and her team, who were in Agege as part of campaigns ahead of the election.

According to the Speaker, the goal of current political activities is to make sure that the APC wins at all stages of the election from the presidential to the House of Assembly.

Dr. Obasa expressed confidence that Asiwaju will become the president while further noting his expectation that the party would have the majority at the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“This would make governance at the federal level very easy. Same thing goes for our State,” he said.

The Speaker urged members of the party as well as his loyalists to continue to remain dedicated and put their trusts in God to crown their efforts with the needed victories and successes.

He also tasked the members to work in unity, cooperation and with passion as, according to him, victory begins with internal cohesion just as he expressed confidence that the Southwest zone would deliver massively for Tinubu.

“Agege is so committed to the APC. We want good results. We want victories with a landslide. We must show total commitment and dedication and that is when we will get what we want. I commend you all for the support you have given our incoming senator,” he told the party loyalists, who thronged his constituency office.

In her remarks, Adebule thanked Agege people for their commitment to the party. She said records have shown great results from the area during elections.

She said she decided to visit Agege to thank the people and further plead for their support.