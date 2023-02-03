Naira Notes: APC Governors Meet Buhari Who Asked for 7 Days to Make Decision

All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors have advocated that the concurrent use of the new and old naira notes till the end of the year.

They visited and advised President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa on Friday, February 3, that his decision on the renewal of currency was good and they are fully in support, but “its execution had been botched.”

Thus, the Governors wanted the Presidet to allow the old and new notes to run together till the end of the year.

While the President said he had heard the pleas of the Governors, urged citizens to give him “seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country.”

He, however, added: “Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves. Even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away.

“I will revert to the CBN and the Minting Company. There will be a decision one way or the other in the remaining seven days of the 10-day extension.”