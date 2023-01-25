Huge Crowd Lock Down Abeokuta for Tinubu, Shettima

Huge Crowd Lock Down Abeokuta for Tinubu, Shettima

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 5:35 pm


Abeokuta campaign

The Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, was full to the brim on Wednesday as residents and politicians trooped out to welcome the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Abeokuta campaign

Tinubu and Shettima joined Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his running mate, Engr Noimot Salako Oyedele at the MKO Abiola Stadium Kuto, Abeokuta as part of the APC Presidential Campaign to Ogun State. This is ahead of the 25th February Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Abeokuta campaign

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    The trial of Xmas day killer cop continue tomorrow
    1 hour ago

    Tinubu at Ogun campaign rally, promises to end fuel scarcity
    2 hours ago

    Global Conquest of Nigerian Literature
    3 hours ago

    Over N50m Up for Grabs in the Upcoming Union Bank Save and Win Palli Promo
    Atiku , Wike 6 hours ago

    Perish the thought, we aren’t campaigning for Atiku – Wike
    9 hours ago

    Gender Freeze
    18 hours ago

    Nigerian destiny: In the hands of the people
    21 hours ago

    Abia’ll become major exporter to the world, Tinubu declares at campaign rally in Umuahia