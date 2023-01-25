Huge Crowd Lock Down Abeokuta for Tinubu, Shettima

The Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, was full to the brim on Wednesday as residents and politicians trooped out to welcome the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu and Shettima joined Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his running mate, Engr Noimot Salako Oyedele at the MKO Abiola Stadium Kuto, Abeokuta as part of the APC Presidential Campaign to Ogun State. This is ahead of the 25th February Presidential and National Assembly elections.