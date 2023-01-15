Tinubu strengthens media team, appoints Jega, Abdulaziz

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strengthened his media office with the injection of two new aides.

Those appointed are Mahmud Jega as Special Adviser, Public Affairs and Abdulaziz Abdulaziz as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Until his appointment, Jega, a respected editor, was an in-house analyst for Arise TV and ran a weekly column for Thisday newspaper.

He was also the Editor-in-Chief of an online publication, 21st Century Chronicle.

Abdulaziz, an award-winning journalist and social media influencer, was until the appointment Deputy General Editor of Daily Trust Newspapers.

He also anchored a morning show for the Trust TV, an arm of the Media Trust Group.

A statement at the weekend by the Tinubu Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman said the two appointees would deploy their expertise and deep understanding of political issues across the country particularly the North in shoring up the activities of the media team.

Following his stint as a lecturer in Biological Sciences at his alma mater, the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Jega has

practiced journalism non-stop for more than three decades.

For a total of 13 years, he was Managing Editor, Editor, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Board Chairman of Daily Trust Newspapers. Prior to that, he served as Editor, New Nigerian Newspapers, Editor of The Sentinel magazine, Kaduna, and Assistant Editor, Citizen magazine.

Abdulaziz has experience spanning print, online, broadcast and social media. He had worked as Correspondent, Bureau Chief and Regional Editor for the LEADERSHIP Newspapers before he joined Blueprint Newspaper which he left in 2017 as Deputy Editor.

Before joining Daily Trust at the beginning of 2021, Abdulaziz also worked with the frontline online newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, as Associate Editor.

Tinubu Media Office,

Tunde Rahman.

January 15, 2023.