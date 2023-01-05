Lie! NNPC Limited Didn’t Export Oil Without Proper Documentation

NNPC Limited has reacted to an online publication, alleging that it exported 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation in four years (2016 to 2020).

The Auditor General’s report in reference, according to a statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, did mention 32 oil marketing companies involved in the non-completion of the NXP forms; “but that does not in any way mean that the proceeds from the sale of the said crude were not repatriated into the coffers of NNPC Limited and consequently into the Federation Accounts for Federation related barrels.”

He added: “It should also be noted that NNPC Limited does not appoint Inspection Agents as alleged, but rather, it is the sole responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Finance (@FinMinNigeria).

Therefore, the general public is advised to disregard the said malicious publication, and instead, visit the relevant Auditor General’s website to see the full content of the audit report, and be guided accordingly.