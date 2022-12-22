Yuletide Celebrations: Ecobank Reassures Customers Of 24-Hour Digital Banking Services

Ahead of the Yuletide holidays, Ecobank Nigeria has reassured that customers will be able to shop seamlessly and carry out all their transactions via the Ecobank Digital platforms, which include the Ecobank Mobile app, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, and PoS terminals. Also available to customers is an extensive distribution network of over 60,000 Ecobank Xpress Point agency banking locations spread across the country.

Speaking on Ecobank Mobile app, Osahon Akpata, Group Head, Consumer Payments, Ecobank, said the app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, makes it extremely easy to bank on the go 24/7, enabling customers to meet their payment needs anywhere and at any time directly from their mobile device.

“Our Mobile app allows customers manage their accounts, send money, pay bills, buy airtime, pay merchants, and do other transactions across the 33 African countries where Ecobank is present. The mobile app is secure, reliable, convenient, and available to everyone. This is the season of giving and we offer our customers more options for sending money to loved ones. They can send money instantly to the 33 African countries where Ecobank is present (subject to local regulations). They can transfer money to other bank accounts both domestically and internationally. Our customers can also send an Xpress Cash token for redemption at our ATMs or Xpress Point agents to those who do not have a bank account. If they do not have the account number of the person they want to send money to, we offer a unique service, transfer by email or SMS where they share a secured link to the beneficiary who can redeem the funds into any bank account in Nigeria. Other unique features, include the opportunity to open an Xpress Account; set travel notifications for enhanced card security; block and unblock one’s bank card; attach other bank cards for transactions; as well as being able to add one’s banking profiles from different countries,” he stated.

Further, Akpata said Ecobank customers can “scan and pay for goods via QR code with EcobankPay; split payments with other Ecobank mobile app users and place a standing order for future payment.” He encouraged Nigerians to download the app for firsthand experience, especially during this Yuletide season for easy banking services both locally and across Africa, emphasizing that with the Ecobank Mobile app, customers do not need to carry cash for shopping, He pointed out that users of the Mobile app have access for help or support by chatting with RAFIKI.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with operations in 33 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai). Ecobank Nigeria is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals.