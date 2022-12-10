What Neymar did when Perisic’s son consoled him after loss to Croatia

By Nehru Odeh

It was an emotional moment when Croatian winger Ivan Perisic’s son, Leo, ran across the field to console Brazilian midfielder Neymar da Santos Jr after Croatia knocked out Brazil on penalty kicks on Friday.

After the loss, Brazilian superstar Neymar was left stunned and in tears on the pitch. but the young son of Ivan Perisic, made his way over to Neymar to console him.

Still, that moment also showed Neymar’s spirit of sportsmanship when on seeing security attempting to stop Perisic’s son from making a beehive for him, he intervened and took the time to speak to Perisic Junior and gave him a hug before heading off the pitch.

The moment was especially heartbreaking for Brazilian superstar Neymar, whose goal in extra time gave Brazil a 1-0 lead for a few fleeting moments.