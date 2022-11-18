O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Donates Wheelchair to Flood-Displaced Person

O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Donates Wheelchair to Flood-Displaced Person

Friday, November 18, 2022 1:54 pm


O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Donates Wheelchair to Flood-Displaced Persons

 

A week after disbursing relief items worth over N60 million to 2,000 people and families displaced by flooding in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government of Rivers State, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation on Thursday, November 17, gave a young man in the community a brand-new wheelchair.

29-year-old Onyebuchi Udoka, a physically challenged person who, was spotted crawling through the crowd in the mud to receive his relief packages on November 9, 2022 was the recipient.

Udoka’s plight was relayed to the board of the Foundation at a debriefing after the successful intervention.

The Foundation’s Chairman, Dr Mrs Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, responded by approving the donation of a wheelchair to him immediately. “This is the work God has sent us to do, to offer assistance to Nigerians in need wherever they might be. When my staff told me about Onyebuchi’s determination to be part of our intervention, I knew a wheelchair would aid his mobility. Hopefully, it will improve his life and reduce the stress on his parents and caregivers,” she said.

The Chairman added, “as I promised during the disbursement, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation will stand by the Akinima Community and always lend a helping hand. We ask other development and relief organisations to contribute to our work to improve people’s lives and livelihoods.”
Reacting joyfully to the surprise donation, which drew a large crowd around her and Udoka, his mother, Mrs Anisunday Abel, thanked Dr O.B. Lulu-Briggs. “I say thank you to Dr O.B. Lulu-Briggs. God will bless her and continue to promote her,” she said.

Neighbours and community members joined the family in commending the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for the thoughtful and transformational gesture.

Udoka, who doesn’t speak, wore a huge smile as he wheeled himself around the community.

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, an award-winning NGO, distributed relief items, including food, toiletries, medication, wrappers, and treated mosquito nets worth N60 million to 2,000 families displaced by the ongoing flood emergency in Akinima last Wednesday. The medical team that accompanied staff and volunteers attended to over 700 patients.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Rivers Govt secures Court order stopping SPAR Market Black Friday sales in Port Harcourt
    5 hours ago

    Digital Innovations on Showcase as Zenith Bank Holds Tech Fair 2.0
    6 hours ago

    Osinbajo Foresees More Investments from Diaspora
    7 hours ago

    How husband caught pregnant wife in bed with pastor
    7 hours ago

    Osinbajo Offers Support for Proposed Ondo Deep Seaport Project
    18 hours ago

    UI Commencement Speech: Every Challenge Holds an Opportunity to Prosper
    18 hours ago

    South East businessmen donate N1b to support Tinubu -Uzodimma
    22 hours ago

    Owerri meeting: Tinubu promises Southeast massive development