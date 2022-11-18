O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Donates Wheelchair to Flood-Displaced Person

A week after disbursing relief items worth over N60 million to 2,000 people and families displaced by flooding in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government of Rivers State, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation on Thursday, November 17, gave a young man in the community a brand-new wheelchair.

29-year-old Onyebuchi Udoka, a physically challenged person who, was spotted crawling through the crowd in the mud to receive his relief packages on November 9, 2022 was the recipient.

Udoka’s plight was relayed to the board of the Foundation at a debriefing after the successful intervention.

The Foundation’s Chairman, Dr Mrs Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, responded by approving the donation of a wheelchair to him immediately. “This is the work God has sent us to do, to offer assistance to Nigerians in need wherever they might be. When my staff told me about Onyebuchi’s determination to be part of our intervention, I knew a wheelchair would aid his mobility. Hopefully, it will improve his life and reduce the stress on his parents and caregivers,” she said.

The Chairman added, “as I promised during the disbursement, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation will stand by the Akinima Community and always lend a helping hand. We ask other development and relief organisations to contribute to our work to improve people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Reacting joyfully to the surprise donation, which drew a large crowd around her and Udoka, his mother, Mrs Anisunday Abel, thanked Dr O.B. Lulu-Briggs. “I say thank you to Dr O.B. Lulu-Briggs. God will bless her and continue to promote her,” she said.

Neighbours and community members joined the family in commending the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for the thoughtful and transformational gesture.

Udoka, who doesn’t speak, wore a huge smile as he wheeled himself around the community.

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, an award-winning NGO, distributed relief items, including food, toiletries, medication, wrappers, and treated mosquito nets worth N60 million to 2,000 families displaced by the ongoing flood emergency in Akinima last Wednesday. The medical team that accompanied staff and volunteers attended to over 700 patients.