Breaking: Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, dies

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi, dies

By Nehru Odeh

Davido and his partner Chioma have lost their three year old son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi allegedly drowned in the swimming pool in the Banana Island residence of the artiste this evening. He was said to be under water for a very long time before being spotted.

He was rushed to Evercare Hospital but confirmed dead on arrival.

Reports said the boy drowned a few days after his third birthday on October 20.

Davido and Chioma had traveled to Ibadan yesterday to attend a family gathering and had left Ifeanyi with his minders.

It was gathered that some of the people at Davido’s House when the incident happened have been arrested.

A distraught and inconsolable Davido was removed from Evercare Hospital and taken to his father’s house where he remains as at press time.

A viral video had earlier shown Davido teaching his son how how to swim. In another video, Davido was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.

Teaching his son some swimming skills he carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water while he gave him instructions on what to do.

The singer later carried his son around in the pool as the boy continued to flap his legs.

Davidon and his partner, Chioma celebrated the boy’s third birthday in a grand style a couple of days ago.

It would be recalled that a similar fate befell popular Afrobeats artiste Dbanj whose son also drowned in a swimming pool