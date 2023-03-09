Davido’s fans protest in Lagos over his absence on social media

Thursday, March 9, 2023 3:22 pm


Fans of popular singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has taken to the streets of Lagos to protest over his prolonged absence on social media.

By Nehru Odeh

Davido, who had taken time out of the spotlight following the untimely death of his son Ifeanyi Adekeke last October, had promised to return to social media in March this year. He is also expected to drop his new album.

However, the singer hasn’t made any appearance on any of the platforms of social media and that has left his teeming fans worried.

To show their love for him, the fans took to the streets of Lagos, holding placards urging the singer to return to social media and the music scene.

Some were seen holding placards whose inscription read: “Davido The Real Goat”; and another, “Baddest Its March Already. Come Back Online”. Some were also saying “OBO we miss you!”

Watch the video here: https://mobile.twitter.com/instablog9ja/status/1633747589932744704

