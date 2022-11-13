Why Davido, Chioma married secretly after son’s death

By Nehru Odeh

It has been reported that popular singer Davido and his partner, Chioma have secretly done their traditional wedding. This is coming weeks after the couple lost their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi who drowned in a swimming pool in the artiste’s Banana island mansion in Lagos.

The traditional wedding, which was attended by few family and friends reportedly held on 6 November in Davido’s father’s house, with no camera allowed. Chioma’s bride price was paid in full.

Though Davido, before his son’s untimely death had earlier informed the public that he and Chioma would get married in 2023, the traditional wedding had to be moved forward following the tragedy that recently befell the celebrity couple.

It was reported that Chioma, following her son’s death, had told Davido that there was nothing more left for her to be looking at as the son that bound them together was no more.

Davido had to move the traditional wedding forward ostensibly to console Chioma and give her assurance that, without or without a son, her place is assured. Davido’s family is doing everything to make the couple happy.

Both couple are still mourning, and Chioma has lost so much weight. A recent photo that revealed Davido having a haircut in his first public outing showed his eyes swollen from profuse tears.

Chioma, on her part is still trying to come to terms with the death of her son. Few weeks before her son’s death, her personal room was gutted by a mysterious fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown till date.

