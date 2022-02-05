What Tiwa Savage and Davido have in common, as she turns 42 today

By Nehru Odeh

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage turns 42 today, 5 February 2022. In a career that has spanned more than two decades, the Isale-Eko born and London trained artiste has released many hits, turned legion heads and stirred not a few scandals and controversies.

Yet her actions continue to arouse curiosities and stir reactions.

Just days leading to her birthday, Savage took to her Instagram page to hint about her forthcoming irtday and release a wish list she desires to receive on her birthday. The wish list includes a 2022 black Hilux, designer bags, shoes, gold bracelets and iPhone. However, as she shared photos of those items, Savage wrote alongside her wishes and who she wanted to get those items for her.

Is Savage action déjà vu? Does it shares similarity with what Davido did when he celebrated his 29th birthday last year?

Certainly. As Davido was about to celebrate his birthday he challenged his fans who had been touched by his hits to donate the sum of N1 million to him. No sooner had Davido made the wish than fans and celebrities alike jostled to make their donations. At the end of the day, Davido got N200 million. And he added N50 million to the amount and donated it to orphanages across the country.

Still, on another occasion the “Somebody’s Son” crooner stirs reactions again when she took to her Instagram story channel to share a video of herself throwing punches as she undergoes boxing training. In that video Savage showed special boxing skills as she engaged her trainer in a boxing bout, bouncing like a professional while throwing punches at him.

However, no sooner had she shared the video than it elicited a lot of reactions. Many argue that Savage drew her inspiration from Davido, who has been austere since January. Davido at the beginning of this year had revealed that he would be getting his masculine physique back by all means and had, therefore, paid the finest gym instructor to coach him on his six packs journey. And for the past few weeks, he has been feeding his fans with videos from his gym sessions.

The seeming similarities between Savage and Davido notwithstanding, those were not the only times they had done things that were in sync with each other.

Davido had earlier featured Savage in his hit song, “Tanana”, while Savage on her part had featured Davido in her popular hit, “Park Well.”

It will also be recalled that on 24 December last year, Savage, wearing bum shorts, revealed while performing at the ‘A decade of Davido’ concert in Lagos how she shared an apartment with DMW boss, Davido, when she relocated to Nigeria.

“A lot of people know this but when I moved back to Nigeria, I was actually sharing an apartment with David in 1004. Ed don tey. I am so proud of you,” Savage said, as she shared a hug with Davido before she continued her superlative performance.

On another occasion, moments after Davido had spent a whooping sum of #140 million naira on a wrist watch, he ran into Savage and they were glad to have met each other. In the video Davido posted on his Instagram story he can be seen calling Savage a queen right at the store after she purchased an Audemars wristwatch, worth about $56,000. The Afrobeats queen then lamented that she has spent out of her son Jamil’s school fees. Davido then assured her of sorting the school fees since his own daughter attends the same school.

It will also be recalled that Savage was alleged to have been in a relationship with Davido’s late aide Obama DMW, who died of a heart attack at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos.. It was also reported that she was allegedly pregnant with Obama DMW’S child before his demise though that has not been independently confirmed.

Still, the truth about the relationship that Savage and Davido shared with Obama DMW is that in the wake of his demise, both Davido and Savage penned separate emotional tributes to him The music stars also paid a visit to the graveside of the late music executive on Wednesday, 14 July in the company of some associates.

It will also be recalled that in 2019 Savage and Davido took to their social media accounts to issue a disclaimer to viral videos of them advertising an upcoming event by the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

According to both stars who issued the disclaimers separately, they were fraudulently approached to comment on how God has been good to them, which they agreed to innocently. They both threatened to take further actions if the said video was not retracted.

Their disclaimers further state that at no time did they endorse COZA or its activities and the videos have been edited to deceive people.

Taking to his Twitter page earlier, Davido made it clear that he had nothing to do with the church rather the said video was only created for a fan. He wrote:

“I’m writing to quickly disclaim the viral videos going around of me advertising COZA event to come up when I have to say I have NOTHING to do with the church!!! The fact that I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for her personal use and it was chopped up and used for an advert extremely disappoints me!!! I have never and most certainly not associated in any way with COZA church and have reached out to those responsible for this madness immediately!! I will most certainly be proceeding further if you do not retract that video immediately!!! A word is enough!!!”

Savage also took to her Twitter account and distanced herself from the videos writing:

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a viral video which includes me advertising an upcoming COZA event. I want to state that I have nothing to do with the church and generally do not endorse their events. I’m extremely disappointed that I was fraudulently approached to simply comment on how good God has been to me and it has been wrongly edited to use my image to create an advert to deceive people. COZA this is wrong! I will be taking action if this is not immediately retracted.”

.