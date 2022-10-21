What Next for John Mikel Obi After Retirement?

With John Mikel Obi now retired from professional football, what is next for the former Super Eagles’ skipper?

The midfielder finally brought down the curtains on a glittering career in September, hanging his boots after two decades in the sport.

Mikel’s career featured a host of highlights and achievements, most of which happened while he was putting on the blue of Chelsea.

He won everything in London- the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League- but he wasn’t without success in the Super Eagles, famously guiding the nation to AFCON success in 2013.

Mikel’s playing days may now be over, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with his involvement in football.

Like most of these superstars, the legendary Nigerian is likely to remain in the game in one capacity or the other. But which direction is Mikel likely to turn? We look at some potential future roles for the former Eagles No. 10.

Coaching Role

This is arguably the most obvious option! Some of Mikel’s Premier League contemporaries, most notably Steven Gerrard and former Chelsea teammate, Frank Lampard are now into high-level coaching, and the Nigerian must surely be tempted to test himself in the dugout.

But will he make a good coach?

Well, given the way he played the game, and captained the Eagles, Mikel looks tailor-made for a top coaching job in the near future. He was a naturally calm and intelligent footballer, adept at reading a game and finding solutions on the pitch. That already sounds like a strong CV!

It was reported a couple of years ago that former Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich had offered Mikel the chance to take up a coaching role at the club once he ended his playing career.