To Be Launched Today: Who is Who on the APC Presidential Campaign Council

Today, 21 February, a majo milestone will be achieved by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) will be launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. The manifesto and the policy document of the party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu will be unveiled.

This is in preparation for the February 25, 2023 poll.

The 33-page enlarged 422-membership list was signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

As contained on the list, each geo-political zone will be superitended by a governor. In other words, six governors will be in charge. They are: governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo, Southwest); Hope Uzodinma, (Imo, Southeast); Prof. Ben Ayade (Cross River, Southsouth); Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger, Northcentral); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe, Northeast) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara, Northwest).

On the list, President Buhari as the PCC chairman; Presidential candidate, , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as Deputy Chairmen.

Senator Kashim Shettima is to serve as the vice chairman of the Council along with three others: Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Mrs Uju Kennedy, the only female presidential aspirant in the June 2022 special national convention and presidential primary.

In the new council, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, retained his position as Director-General, former national chairman Adams Oshiomhole is retained as deputy director-general (Operations); Hadiza Bala Usman, deputy director-general (Admin); Faleke (Secretary) and Christopher Takar, who will serve as Deputy Secretary.

The Regional Coordinators are Jigawa State Governor Badaru Abubakar (North) and Ebonyi Governor David Umahi (Ebonyi).

The two APC Deputy National Chairmen, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Emma Eneukwu will serve as deputy regional coordinators for north and south respectively.

Other highlights of the council showed that all the party’s state governors and governorship candidates in the non-APC-controlled states are state coordinators.

Details of the lists further showed that all members of the National Working Committee (NWC), members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), former governors and deputy governors of the party, party members in the National Assembly, Speakers, deputy speakers and principal officers of Houses of Assembly in the states and party state chairmen are members of the team.

Further details of the list showed that all the Presidential aspirants at the June National Convention and presidential primary made the list, with most of them appointed as advisers. Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello retained his position as the National Youth Coordinator and coordinator his state.

In the council, 84 persons, mostly the founding fathers of the party and senior citizens are appointed as patrons.

Bayo Onanuga retained Director of Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ali M. Ali as his Deputy, Felix Morka as Co. Deputy Director and Ibim Semenitari as the Secretary.

Mohammed Idris heads the Strategic Communications Directorate with Danladi Bako as Co Director, Lanre Issa Onilu as Deputy Director and Dilli Ezuaha as Secretary. Minister of State Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo heads the Public Affairs Directorate as Spokesperson while Aminu Sani Jaji heads the Contact and Mobilisation Directorate.

The New Media Directorate is headed by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode with Bashir Ahmed as Deputy while Seun Olufemi White is the secretary.

Former governor Akwa Ibom, Senator Godswill Akpabio made the list as the Vice Chairman (South-south) and Uju Kennedy is the Vice Chairman (South-east).

The Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru is the Regional Coordinator for North, while Abubakar Kyari is the Deputy Regional Coordinator, North.

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi is the Regional Coordinator for South and Chief Emma Eneukwu was appointed as his Deputy.

Other directorates are: Support Groups Coordination; National Youth Mobilisation; Parliamentarian; Trade and Economic, Agriculturist/Commodities; Campaign Planning; Civil Societies; Diaspora Directorate.

Also included are: Election Planning and Monitoring; Finance; Fund Raising; Humanitarian/ Social; ICT/Data Management; Intelligence and Security; Labour; Legal; Logistics and Support Service; Medicals; Policy Research and Strategy; Protocol and Events; PWD Mobilisation; Sustainable Development Goals; Stakeholders Relations; Special Duties; Local government directorate and Performing arts directorate.