Video: Tinubu engages in exercise to prove his fitness

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has released a video of his exercise session on a bike taken to tell doubting Thomases that he is strong.

Watch the video below:

In a video he shared on Sunday via his Facebook page, Tinubu dismissed naysayers saying, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from day one.”

Credit: Twitter | OfficialABAT