Video: Tinubu engages in exercise to prove his fitness

Video: Tinubu engages in exercise to prove his fitness

Sunday, October 2, 2022 9:00 pm


Asiwaju Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has released a video of his exercise session on a bike taken to tell doubting Thomases that he is strong.

Watch the video below:

In a video he shared on Sunday via his Facebook page, Tinubu dismissed naysayers saying, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from day one.”

Credit: Twitter | OfficialABAT

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    When Dreams Dance…And Love Will Not Be Buried
    4 hours ago

    ANA calls on ASUU/FG quick resolve 8- month strike
    4 hours ago

    Kogi: 4 family members die after eating cassava flour in Mopa
    4 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu, Adeboye task Nigerians on peace
    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva 5 hours ago

    Lula wins first round of Brazil’s presidential election
    12 hours ago

    Federal Government, ASUU and the Judiciary 
    15 hours ago

    BBNaija: How the street gave Phyna the N100m grand prize
    18 hours ago

    Strike: ASUU, It’s a Matter of Law!