Sanwo-Olu, Obasa Celebrate Deputy Governor Hamzat at 58

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Speaker, Lagos House Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, have sent warm greetings to Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, as he marks his 58th birthday today.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Dr Hamzat, who clocks 58 on Monday, September 19, as a worthy ambassador, committed public servant and partner in the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda.

He said Dr Hamzat is worth celebrating for his life of consistent commitment to public service in different capacities, especially his contributions to governance in Lagos State, formerly as a commissioner in various ministries and now as deputy governor of the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that Dr Hamzat is a reliable, trustworthy and committed brother, friend, and partner, saying he is an epitome of dedication and selflessness, who has used his elevated positions in government to uplift the standards of life of the people he is serving.

He said the deputy governor to date remains one of the few Lagosians and Nigerian leaders, who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Lagos with a high degree of honesty, dedication and professionalism.

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed that the Almighty God will keep and prosper Dr Hamzat and his family, and give him good health and wisdom to render more service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“On behalf of my family, Lagos State Government, and the good people of Lagos State, I wish my trustworthy, hardworking, dependable, supportive and committed brother, friend and partner in the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda, Dr Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State, happy 58th birthday.

“Dr Hamzat, a seasoned technocrat, administrator, politician and committed democrat, remains one of the most committed public servants and politicians in Lagos State in the present Fourth Republic and he has contributed immensely to the governance and political development of our dear Lagos State,” he said.

Obasa Celebrates Deputy Governor Hamzat At 58

– Praises Hamzat for his dedication to the service of Lagos

Also, Lagos Speaker Obasa, said the State remains proud to have Dr Obafemi Hamzat as its Deputy Governor.

Dr Obasa said this on Sunday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, celebrating Dr Hamzat, who clocks 58 on Monday, September 19.

According to the Speaker, the Deputy Governor has shown, consistently, his commitment, dedication and passion to the goal of making Lagos an enviable State in Nigeria and one admired by the world.

He added that Hamzat at 58, remains a perfect example of a technocrat who is not only effective in the discharge of his duties but uses all within his powers to ensure the good of the majority.

The Speaker further noted the seamless running of the Lagos government made up of the Executive, legislative and judicial arms, attributing this to the knowledge, wisdom and zeal of leaders including Hamzat to make the State constantly habitable for the residents.

“I congratulate Dr Obafemi Hamzat, my brother and friend in the service of Lagos and the nation as he marks his 58th birthday.

“To say Lagos is not tired of him is just saying the obvious. He has helped, over time, to lift the civil service of our dear State to an enviable height.

“We are happy to have him serve Lagos as Deputy Governor at this time, especially with his knowledge of how our dear State works.

“Again, it is noteworthy that our Deputy Governor has consistently shown beyond every reasonable doubt what a dependable ally in the scheme of progress he is.

“He has always been a loyal team player with fantastic knowledge and managerial skills. His records of service and achievements cannot be under-emphasised and have been sources of encouragement for many.

“We remain proud of him as we wish him more divine knowledge, wisdom and vitality to carry on in the service of Allah and the people.

“Happy birthday from me and my colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly,” the statement read.