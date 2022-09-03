What caused the fire disaster in Lambe, Ogun

No fewer than 10 buildings were, today, consumed by fire at Lambe in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The fire disaster started when a petrol-laden tanker crashed along Matogun Road around 7am on. It spilled its highly inflamable fluid on the environment.

However, no life was lost, according to Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, the Lagos Territorial Head of the National Emergency Management Agency. He said further that the fire had been put out.

In his words: “A tanker laden with about 45,000 litres of PMS (petrol) crashed, spilled its content and exploded at about 0700 hours this morning at Olambe matogun road ifo LGA Ogun State.

“Though, no live was lost or anyone sustain injury but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident.

“The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene thereby saved the community from serious incident that could have affected people. The fire has been put out.”