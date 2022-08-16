Human rights: Falana files suit to defend Inibehe Effiong

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist, has led a team of lawyers to file an originating summons before a Federal High Court, Uyo. They are seeking to enforce the fundamental human rights of activist lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who was sentenced to one-month imprisonment by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot for contempt of court.

Other members of the team are: Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, John Aikpokpo-Martins(First Vice President, NBA),Monday Ubani (Chairman SPIDEL), Olakunle Edun (Welfare Secretary, NBA), Funmi Falana, Femi Aborishade, Taiwo Olawanle, Nsikak Akai, Augustine Asuquo, S.M Oyeghe, E.E Philips, and Joseph Eleh.

Below are the court papers, dated 15 August, 2022: