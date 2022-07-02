Apapa Area Command, Nigeria Customs, makes N522b for FG

Esther Komolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Area command under the leadership of Comptroller Mallanta Ibrahim Yusuf has collected N522..4 billion as its revenue duty paid from January to June 2022 into the Federal Government purse.

Comptroller M I Yusuf said this during the press briefing held on Friday 1 st of July 2022 in his command Apapa Area command Lagos.

In his briefing, the Comptroller revealed that the command had recorded a N156 billion increase that stands at 42.5% when compared to the corresponding months of the year 2021.

Comptroller Yusuf also said that in tune with the Federal Government’s efforts to diversify the economy through non-oil export, the command has recorded a large sum of 2.5 million metric tonnes in the aspect of exportation with the Free on Board ( FCB) value items which equally rose from $1.6 million in 2021 to $138 million in 2022 among exported items includes steel bars, Agricultural and mineral products amongst others.

He noted that the Federal Government policy on export incentive schemes has played a vital role and it is boosting export trade in Nigeria.

The Comptroller revealed that the anti-smuggling operations of the Command are being guided by Federal Government fiscal policies direction and as such for the period under review have managed to curb the smuggling of dangerous items, resulting in the seizures of 77 containers with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of #8.3 billion.

The seized items include

Processed/ Unprocessed wood 32 containers

Unregistered pharmaceuticals 5 containers

Used clothing/shoes 18 containers

Foreign Parboiled Rice 12 containers

Vegetable oil 7 containers

Tomato paste 3 containers.

1*20ft container is laden with 150 cartons of tramadol.

He made it known that 21 suspects have been arrested in connection with the seizures. The command in its pursuit to strengthen the relationship with other government agencies has handed over 2*20ft containers laden with 150 cartons of illicit hard drugs to the NDLEA.

In conclusion, he gave kudos to the CGC management team for their unrelenting support, all the government agencies synergy officers and men and compliant stakeholders for their tireless commitment to Apapa port.