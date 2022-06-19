Breaking: Oyebanji wins Ekiti governorship election

Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC scored the highest votes to emerge clear winner of Ekiti governorship election at the conclusion of the tally of results of the election early Sunday morning.

Oyebanji scored 187057 votes to beat his closest challenger, Segun Oni, the candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP who came second in the election.

Oni scored 82, 211 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate who scored 67457 to place third in the election.

Oyebanji also won in 15 out of the 16 local governments areas of thr state.

Seventeen political parties participated in the election.

A total of 360,753 votes were cast in the election described generally as peaceful and well conducted by observers.

However, there were complaints of political parties officials inducing voters with money.