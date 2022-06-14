2 Abba Kyari co-defendants sentenced by court to 2 years imprisonment

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 2:09 pm


 

DCP Abba Kyari:

Abba Kyari, before his suspension

The net has been thrown wide and it is getting close. Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, convicted and sentenced Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, two co-defendants of suspended DCP Abba Kyari, to two years imprisonment. That was over an alleged drug deal.

The verdict was base on a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against suspended Abba Kyari over the same offence..

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a judgment, said having admitted to having committed the offence preferred against them in counts 5, 6, and 7 by the NDLEA, Umeibe, and Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants, “are hereby convicted accordingly.”

Justice Nwite thereafter sentenced them to two years imprisonment on each of counts 5, 6, and 7.
He said the terms, which shall run concurrently, would commence from the day the defendants were arrested by the NDLEA.

They are the two alleged drug traffickers arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu by the Nigerian police and handed over to the NDLEA.

They had pleaded guilty to five, six, and seven counts preferred against them by the anti-narcotic agency.

At the resumed hearing, counsel for the NDLEA, Sunday Joseph, told Justice Emeka Nwite that two motions seeking a plea bargain in respect of Umeibe and Ezenwanne had been filed.

