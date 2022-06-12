Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize shortlist announced

Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize shortlist announced

Sunday, June 12, 2022 12:20 am


By Nehru Odeh

The Judges of the 2022 Earl Lovelace Short Fiction Prize have announced a shortlist of six.

The shortlisted authors are: Raphael Adebayo for ‘A Legacy of Negro Nihilism’, Reginald C. Ofodile for ‘Return and Revelation’, Ifeoma Aroh for ‘The Day Before Tomorrow’, Oluwabusayo Madariola for ‘The Season of Heavy Rains’, Okechi Okeke for ‘The Taste of Dust’ and Beco for ‘To Come’.

Announcing the shortlist, Chair of the Jury Chioma Okereke said: “It wasn’t an easy task, but I’m glad to see that there was a clear pattern in terms of the frontrunners!”

Okereke is a Nigerian-born poet, author and short story writer. Her debut novel, Bitter Leaf (2010), was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize – Africa Best First Book 2011.

Other jury members are: Lidudumalingani (South Africa), Tathiana Cassano (Brazil), Ikenna Okeh (Nigeria) and Javier Gutierrez Lozano (Mexico).

The prize, instituted by Onyeka Nwelue, academic fellow at the University of Oxford to honour Eael Lovelace, arguably the most important writer in the Caribbean, will be announced on 13 July, 2022 and the winner receive £500.

While the shortlisted authors will be published in an anthology to be edited by Nwelue and published by Abibiman publishing.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Vital and reassuring lessons of June 12, 1993 election to Nigeria today – Tinubu
    File: Gunmen: 5 hours ago

    Gunmen kill APGA youth leader in Anambra
    Staff of Dexa Medical conducting malaria test on some of the beneficiaries of the free health care initiative 8 hours ago

    Dexa Medica provides free medical services in Lagos
    8 hours ago

    IBEDC Appeals to Communities in Ogun over Outage
    Ambassador Osayomore Joseph 9 hours ago

    Highlife legend Osayomore Joseph is dead
    12 hours ago

    Bishop Williams, others hail Tinubu’s victory at APC primaries
    17 hours ago

    June 12: Tinubu, Soyinka, Atiku, Obi, Others to Speak at Abiola’s Compound Sunday
    1 day ago

    Erelu Bisi Fayemi: Celebrating Ekiti’s “Mother General” at 59