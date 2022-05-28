Just in: Sen. Adeola ‘Yayi’ wins APC ticket for Ogun West

MON

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Olamilekan Solomon, popularly known as Yayi has won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Ogun West Senatorial district

The Senator who is currently in the state representing Lagos West senatorial district polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Tolu Odebiyi, who got zero votes at the primaries conducted in Ilaro, Yewa south local government area of Ogun State on Saturday.

Adeola had contested for and won the Lagos West senatorial seat two times before he decided to contest for the Ogun senatorial seat.

However, some members of the party have filed a suit challenging his participation in the Ogun APC primaries.