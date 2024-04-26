Profile of Senator Ayogu Eze Who Dies at  66

By Nehru Odeh

Mr Ayogu Eze, a top-ranked senator who represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone and former Senate Committee Chairman on Information and Media, is dead.

Eze who was in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2015 died on Thursday in an Abuja hospital at the age of 66 after suffering from an undisclosed illness.

Eze was a member of the Constitution Drafting and Amendment Committee during the eight years he spent in the senate. That committee made some novel changes to Nigeria’s 1999 constitution.

After his reelection to the senate in 2011, he was appointed chairman, Senate Committee on Works.

He was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, before he defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, where he ran for Enugu State governorship election.

Eze, born 23 November 1958, was elected Senator for the Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Nigeria, taking office on June 5, 2007.