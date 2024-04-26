Edo 2024: PDP unveils 200-man campaign Council with mandate to deliver Asue Ighodalo 

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the 21 September, 2024 governorship election in Edo, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has unveiled a 200-man campaign council to deliver the party’s candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo at the election.

Edo PDP Organizing Secretary, Tony Anenih (Jnr.) who disclosed this in a statement Thursday evening, said members of the campaign council are versatile members of the party and have been carefully chosen.

He noted that the campaign structure has an advisory council to be headed by Governor Godwin Obaseki; a management committee; a state campaign council made up of 200 eminent members; the women wing to be co-chaired by the State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki and Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, and the youth wing to be led by the deputy national youth leader, Timothy Osadolor.

Anenih further explained that the selection process was carried out under the direct supervision of the leaders of the party headed by Governor Obaseki.

He said: “I do not have any doubt whatsoever in my mind, that this group of very versatile members of the PDP that have been carefully chosen will deliver our erudite, intellectually sound and broad-minded candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo.”

Anenih Jnr congratulated all members of the campaign council, even as he remained the that the party hopes and expects them to hit the ground running immediately.