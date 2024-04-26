Edo 2024: PDP unveils 200-man campaign Council with mandate to deliver Asue Ighodalo 

Edo 2024: PDP unveils 200-man campaign Council with mandate to deliver Asue Ighodalo 

Friday, April 26, 2024 8:14 am


Dr. Asue Ighodalo

Dr. Asue Ighodalo

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the 21 September, 2024 governorship election in Edo, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has unveiled a 200-man campaign council to deliver the party’s candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo at the election.

Edo PDP Organizing Secretary, Tony Anenih (Jnr.) who disclosed this in a statement Thursday evening, said members of the campaign council are versatile members of the party and have been carefully chosen.

He noted that the campaign structure has an advisory council to be headed by Governor Godwin Obaseki; a management committee; a state campaign council made up of 200 eminent members; the women wing to be co-chaired by the State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki and Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, and the youth wing to be led by the deputy national youth leader, Timothy Osadolor.

Anenih further explained that the selection process was carried out under the direct supervision of the leaders of the party headed by Governor Obaseki.

He said: “I do not have any doubt whatsoever in my mind, that this group of very versatile members of the PDP that have been carefully chosen will deliver our erudite, intellectually sound and broad-minded candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo.”

Anenih Jnr congratulated all members of the campaign council, even as he remained the that the party hopes and expects them to hit the ground running immediately.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, right, campaigning against DSTV 3 hours ago

    General Overseer Omega Power Ministry,leads protest dumps DSTV over hike in subscription 
    Agricultural Extension Society of Nigeria (AESON) 29th Annual Conference which held from 21st to 24th April 2024 at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) 4 hours ago

    Agricultural Extension Services  Experts Canvass Adoption of New Technology to Drive Food Security
    Jim Ovia 5 hours ago

    President Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia Chairman, Nigeria Education Loan Board
    Senator Ayogu Eze 6 hours ago

    For Ayogu, It is Goodnight
    Vice President Kashim Shettima; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso signed the Aso Accord for Economic and Financial Inclusion with state governments 7 hours ago

    FG, States, Others Sign Accord for Economic, Financial Inclusion
    Chief Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla and Governor Siminalayi Fubara,Rivers State 9 hours ago

    Be firm in fight against oil theft Fubara, tells Chief of Naval Staff
    L-R: Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Max. Patrov, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, and Special Adviser Abuja Liaison, Ambassador Humphrey Orjiakor when Uzodimma met with Patrov in Abuja  11 hours ago

    Uzodimma, Russian Trade Commissioner in Nigeria meets for mutual business interest
    Dangote Cement 13 hours ago

    Q1: More Nigerians buy Dangote Cement, as volume rises by 26.1% to 4.6MT