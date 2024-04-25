Controversy as four-year-old boy dies in Abuja school

Thursday, April 25, 2024 4:17 pm


BrickHall Schools Abuja

 By Nehru Odeh

Miguel Ovoke, a four-year-old pupil of BrickHall Schools Abuja reportedly died in the school on Wednesday during its feeding hours. The parents of the deceased are suspecting foul play.

The death certificate dated April 24, 2024, which was issued by Excel Specialist Hospital, Abuja, indicated that Ovoke was brought to the hospital by his teachers around 11 am in an unconscious state.

While the medical report, signed by Dr. Akinwande Ajayi, on behalf of the medical director, showed that he was brought in, “on account of aspiration on meat while feeding at school.”

Upon examination, the medical team found that the boy’s pupils were fixed and dilated, with a nonreactive response to light.

His peripheral pulses were said to be “impalpable, blood pressure was unrecordable, and there was no cardiopulmonary activity or respiratory excursions, silent chest.”

The report also indicated that all efforts of the medical team to resuscitate him failed and concluded that he was “Brought in Dead.”

However, Punch correspondent learnt that the parents of the deceased, suspecting foul play, have contacted a lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, to handle the case on their behalf. Adeyanju confirmed the development to its correspondent on Thursday.

It has also been reported that the school located at Cadastral Zone B11, Kaura in Abuja, is owned by Senator Joy Emodi, who was a member of the 5th and 6th Senate before serving as Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on National Assembly Matters. During her time in the Senate, she was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education.

 

 

