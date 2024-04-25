Commissioner Kamalu resigns in Rivers, says it would be difficult to perform in the absence of peace

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Isaac O. Kamalu, the Commissioner of Finance in Rivers who was redeployed to the Ministry of Employment and Economic Empowerment in a minor cabinet shakeup by Governor Siminalayi Fubara yesterday, has resigned.

Kamalu’s resignation has not come as a surprise after his counterpart, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, SAN, the Attorney-general resigned earlier today. Both Commissioners are loyalists of Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory and were redeployed from their ministries.

Kamalu in a letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government blamed his resignation on an intractable political crisis state, which he had hoped would have been resolved with the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a three-page letter, Kamalu said it would be difficult to deliver good governance in the absence of peace.

He tried to reel out his achievements in office as Commissioner of Finance even in previous administration alluding to that steady rise in internally generated accruing to the State.

Observers of Rivers politics suspect that the remaining Seven out of the Nine Commissioners loyal to Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory may likely follow suit as they did in the heat of the political crisis.