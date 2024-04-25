Commissioner Kamalu resigns in Rivers, says it would be difficult to perform in the absence of peace

Commissioner Kamalu resigns in Rivers, says it would be difficult to perform in the absence of peace

Thursday, April 25, 2024 12:25 pm


Isaac O Kamalu 

Isaac O Kamalu

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Isaac O. Kamalu, the Commissioner of Finance in Rivers who was redeployed to the Ministry of Employment and Economic Empowerment in a minor cabinet shakeup by Governor Siminalayi Fubara yesterday, has resigned.

Kamalu’s resignation has not come as a surprise after his counterpart, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, SAN, the Attorney-general resigned earlier today. Both Commissioners are loyalists of Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory and were redeployed from their ministries.

Kamalu in a letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government blamed his resignation on an intractable political crisis state, which he had hoped would have been resolved with the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a three-page letter, Kamalu said it would be difficult to deliver good governance in the absence of peace.

He tried to reel out his achievements in office as Commissioner of Finance even in previous administration alluding to that steady rise in internally generated accruing to the State.

Observers of Rivers politics suspect that the remaining Seven out of the Nine  Commissioners loyal to Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory may likely follow suit as they did in the heat of the political crisis.

 

Letter of Resignation by Isaac .O Kamalu the former Commissioner of Finance.

Letter of Resignation by Isaac .O Kamalu the former Commissioner of Finance.

Letter of Resignation by Isaac .O Kamalu the former Commissioner of Finance.

Letter of Resignation by Isaac .O Kamalu the former Commissioner of Finance.

Letter of Resignation by Isaac .O Kamalu the former Commissioner of Finance2

Letter of Resignation by Isaac .O Kamalu the former Commissioner of Finance2

Letter of Resignation by Isaac .O Kamalu the former Commissioner of Finance2

Letter of Resignation by Isaac .O Kamalu the former Commissioner of Finance3

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Folorunso Fatai Adisa in Abuja 4 hours ago

    The Allure of Abuja
    File photo. A SMEDAN training 4 hours ago

    SMEDAN, Microsoft Nigeria trains 500 Ogun Youth, Market Men, and women on AI
    From left: Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Finance , Wale Edun and Vice President Kashim Shettima during a meeting on the National Council on Privatization (NCP) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday. 6 hours ago

    NCP Mulls BOA-NIRSAL Merger, Injection of Fresh Capital
    President Tinubu 13 hours ago

    As President Tinubu approves its takeoff, see how the Consumer Credit Scheme will improve your life and the economy
    Dele Alake 18 hours ago

    FG revokes 924 dormant mining licenses
    Governor Kabir Yusuf 18 hours ago

    Insecurity: Governor  Yusuf, northern colleagues brainstorm in USA
    Femi Falana 20 hours ago

    Falana writes AGF: End violations of human rights of innocent Okuama Community members 
    Governor Oyebanji, left, amd General Olonisakin 21 hours ago

    Gov Oyebanji Visits Gen Olonisakin and Says “We’ll Not Relent in Securing Ekiti”