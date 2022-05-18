Sweden, Finland submit formal applications to join NATO

Sweden, Finland submit formal applications to join NATO

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 9:00 am


nato

NATO

The Swedish and Finnish ambassadors have formally submitted their applications to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to its secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

Accepting the applications at NATO headquarters in Brussels as captured in an online video ceremony on Wednesday, Stoltenberg described the move as a “historic step” in a “critical moment” for European security against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said the alliance would assess the membership bid as quickly as possible, but the security interests of all allies “have to be taken into account.”

The NATO chief was referring to recent objections from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.
Erdogan said he will not agree to the accession of two countries that sanctioned his country.

He said that both nations support “terrorist organisations, a reference to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish militia People’s Defence Units (YPG) in Syria. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    Osinbajo: Creating a prosperous and safe nation through the rule of law
    1 hour ago

    2023 presidency, Pretenders, impostors and showmen
    1 hour ago

    Auto CEOs, NADDC, Customs, FIRS, others to discuss industry issues
    4 hours ago

    No Bail for You! Court Tells Nnamdi Kanu
    4 hours ago

    Dear Deborah Samuel
    Scene of Kano explosion 8 hours ago

    Kano Explosion: Death Now Nine
    17 hours ago

    Deborah Yakubu: A different perspective
    17 hours ago

    The Ballad of Bourdillon