Peseiro finally appointed Super Eagles’ Head Coach

By Olawale Alabi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday formally announced the appointment of Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, the country’s senior national men’s football team.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, in a statement said Peseiro’s appointment is with immediate effect and subject to the signing of agreed terms between him and the Federation.

The NFF also announced that former Nigeria international forward, Finidi George, will be the First Assistant to Peseiro, with former Super Eagles midfielder Salisu Yusuf the Second Assistant.

“Yusuf will also be the Head Coach of the Nigerian team to the Championship of African Nations (CHAN), as well as the Under-23 National Teams.

“Usman Abdallah is the Third Assistant while Eboboritse Uwejamomere will be the Match Analyst.

”Another former Nigeria international, Ike Shorounmu, will be the Goalkeepers’ Trainer,” Olajire stated.

He also disclosed that José Vitor dos Santos Peseiro, who turned 62 last month, is a Portuguese who played as a striker in his days.

“He has wide and varied experience coaching clubs and national teams across four different continents, namely Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

“An educationist with a degree in Physical Education/Sports Sciences, Peseiro has top-level coaching qualifications/training.

”He has coached at Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Sporting Braga, Victoria Gumaraes, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo, Sharjah FC and Real Madrid as an assistant.

”The Portuguese also served as Head Coach of the Saudi Arabian and Venezuelan National Teams,” the NFF spokesman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Peseiro is expected to lead out the Super Eagles for the first time during the upcoming tour of the U.S.

During the tour, the three-time African champions will slug it out with Mexico and Ecuador ‘A’ Teams in prestige friendlies.

The Eagles will face the El Tri at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, State of Texas on May 28 before heading to New Jersey to take on Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on June 2.(NAN)