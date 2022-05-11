   Why customer dragged DHL to court 

By Akin Kuponiyi

A Lagos based jewellery merchant, Mr Sanni Arewa, whose items were alleged to have been missing while in the custody of DHL INTERNATIONAL(NIGERIA)LIMITED has dragged the company before a Federal high court in Lagos. The plaintiff is claiming a total sum of N22.5 million from the courier delivery services company as damages

According to an amended statement of claim filed before the court on behalf of the plaintiff by a Lagos lawyer, Barrister Kenneth Emeanua, the plaintiff alleged that in the course of his business, he received orders from two of his customers, one in Canada and another one in the United States of America for the purchase of Jewelries and deliver to them.

According to his customer’s orders, he bought the said Jewelry from Tejuosho market in Lagos as follows:

In respect of his customer based in Michigan, United States of America, he bought a complete set of 44.3 grams 18-carat Italian gold and billed the same at the rate of N18,000 per gram to the said customer.

The monetary value of the gold is in the sum of N797,400,

The customer in the United States of America also provided to the plaintiff an additional N20,000 with which he bought the cloth contained in the package in the sum of N6,280, and the additional N13,720 to cover the cost of the shipment.

Again, the plaintiff purchased 18-carat Italian gold, the total monetary value of the said jewellery he purchased for the Canadian customer is in the sum of N1,480,000 Only.

In addition, the plaintiff received the sum of N20,000 out of which he used to purchase the cloth inside the package and paid the sum of N13,720 to the defendant concerning the shipment of the package.

Mr Arewa avers further that under the purchase of the said jewellery as afore-stated, and by the agreement he reached with his customers to the effect that the said Jewelry is to be shipped to them in

the United States of America and Canada respectively vide courier.

He duly packaged the consignment of Jewelry for the respective customers together with the clothes he bought on their behalf in two separate parks and got a dispatch rider, to deliver both packages to the office of the defendant at 15, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Street, Surulere, Lagos on 18th April 2020

Mr Arewa also avers that at the defendant’s office, the two packs were inspected by one M/s Omo a staff of the DHL who stated to the plaintiff that the inventory of the contents of the two packages was duly recorded by the said Miss Omo, in her handwriting, to the effect that both packages contained one cloth each and jewellery, with the different pieces of jewellery identified and described, The two separate packages were billed at the charge of N13,720 each, which the plaintiff duly paid,

The packages afore-stated were received from the dispatch rider in good condition by the defendant’s staff, M/s Omo, and there was no complaint of any defect whatsoever of the contents of the packages from the defendant or any of its staff either at the time of acceptance or at any other time whatsoever, and his copies of the Airway Bills were delivered to him by the dispatch rider.

However 3 days after delivery of the said packages to the defendant’s office at Surulere, Lagos, and acceptance of the same for shipment by the defendant, he received a call vide telephone from his customer, the consignee in Canada, to effect that she had received the package, but that the jewellery content of same was missing and/or short-landed as only the cloth content was delivered to her and also captured the inventory as taken by the defendant’s staff and sent recorded video evidence of the contents she received by her and also captured the inventory as taken by the defendant’s staff and sent to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff was shocked at the news and will plead the recorded video evidence as sent to him by the consignee in Canada during the trial of the case.