2023: Why Emefiele rejected APC nomination form bought for him

Saturday, May 7, 2022 3:16 pm


Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

 

Mr Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has explained why he rejected the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) bought for him. This was by three groups: Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group.

However, Emefiele, in a statement on Saturday said he would prefer to buy the form with his own money if he deceides to contest.

In his words: “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision.

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct’.

