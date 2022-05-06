UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination

Friday, May 6, 2022 8:59 am


File: Students taking UTME

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

No fewer than 1.7 million candidates are set to take part in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide scheduled to run from May 6 to May 16.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) stated that the examination would be conducted for 1,761,338 candidates that successfully registered for the examination in 755 registered computer based centres.

The Head Media JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said in Abuja that the board had put in place all measures to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Fabian said that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall, using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM), which is also a register of attendance in line with the Board’s policy.

He further said that the ban on prohibited items was still in force, hence called on candidates to be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of JAMB’s code of conduct.

Benjamin identified banned items within the examination hall to include but not limited to flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewellery, among others.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

