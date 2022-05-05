Nigeria among countries with cheapest fuel – Research

Thursday, May 5, 2022 9:28 am
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Price of a litre of Petrol ($)
|
Price of a gallon of Petrol ($)
|
1
|
Venezuela
|
$0.03
|
$0.11
|
2
|
Libya
|
$0.03
|
$0.15
|
3
|
Iran
|
$0.05
|
$0.23
|
4
|
Syria
|
$0.32
|
$1.44
|
5
|
Algeria
|
$0.32
|
$1.46
|
6
|
Kuwait
|
$0.35
|
$1.57
|
7
|
Angola
|
$0.35
|
$1.60
|
8
|
Nigeria
|
$0.40
|
$1.82
|
9
|
Kazakhstan
|
$0.41
|
$1.86
|
10
|
Turkmenistan
|
$0.43
|
$1.95
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Price of a litre of Petrol ($)
|
Price of a gallon of Petrol ($)
|
1
|
Hong Kong
|
$2.88
|
$13.10
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
$2.58
|
$11.75
|
3
|
Norway
|
$2.50
|
$11.36
|
4
|
Monaco
|
$2.49
|
$11.34
|
5
|
Zimbabwe
|
$2.35
|
$10.70
|
6
|
Denmark
|
$2.34
|
$10.62
|
7
|
Finland
|
$2.33
|
$10.58
|
8
|
Italy
|
$2.31
|
$10.51
|
9
|
Germany
|
$2.30
|
$10.46
|
10
|
Liechtenstein
|
$2.28
|
$10.36
The cost per gallon of fuel is less than a dollar in only three countries:Venezuela, Libya and Iran.
