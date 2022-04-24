Drogba fails in bid for Ivorian football federation presidency

Drogba fails in bid for Ivorian football federation presidency

Sunday, April 24, 2022 5:11 pm


Didier Drogba

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has failed in his bid to become president of the football federation in Côte d’Ivoire after he was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Yacine Idriss Diallo was eventually elected president, the federation said in a statement online on Sunday.

Diallo won after beating Sory Diabaté by 63 votes to 61 in the second round which followed during the elections held on Saturday in Abidjan.

The 44-year-old Drogba captained Cote d’Ivoire in a glorious playing career which saw him twice named Africa’s footballer of the year.

He is hailed as a hero in his home country, for whom he is the record goalscorer.

Club honours include the 2012 UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in addition to four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups.(dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Emmanuel Macron: President of France 4 hours ago

    France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win 2nd term
    Governor Gboyega Oyetola 8 hours ago

    Osun 2022: Why I’ll be re-elected – Oyetola
    President Muhammadu Buhari 8 hours ago

    Buhari vows to fight agents of destabilisation
    former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom state and chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Engr Patrick Ekpotu 9 hours ago

    Zoning/Consensus: PDP must avoid self-immolation, warns Ex A’Ibom Dep. Gov. Ekpotu
    Ukranian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy 11 hours ago

    Zelensky to welcome Blinken as death toll rises from Russian attacks
    Tonye Cole 11 hours ago

    Tonye Cole: How I was chosen as Rivers APC consensus governorship candidate
    12 hours ago

    Yemi Ogunbiyi showed me the still waters
    14 hours ago

    Alaafin’s traditional rites of passage