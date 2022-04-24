Drogba fails in bid for Ivorian football federation presidency

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has failed in his bid to become president of the football federation in Côte d’Ivoire after he was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Yacine Idriss Diallo was eventually elected president, the federation said in a statement online on Sunday.

Diallo won after beating Sory Diabaté by 63 votes to 61 in the second round which followed during the elections held on Saturday in Abidjan.

The 44-year-old Drogba captained Cote d’Ivoire in a glorious playing career which saw him twice named Africa’s footballer of the year.

He is hailed as a hero in his home country, for whom he is the record goalscorer.

Club honours include the 2012 UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in addition to four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups.(dpa/NAN)