Prof. Alele-Williams, Nigeria’s first female VC dies at 89

Saturday, March 26, 2022 7:27 am
By Jethro Ibileke
Nigeria’s first female Vice Chancellor, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, is dead.
She was appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), in 1985.
She was also the first Nigerian woman to hold a doctorate degree in Mathematics (Education).
It was gathered that the deceased who hailed from Delta State died at 89 years of age after a brief illness.
During her tenure as VC in UNIBEN, Prof. Alele-Williams fought social vices to a stand still, earning her the name, Iron Lady.
As at the time of filing this report, UNIBEN’s spokesperson, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire could not be reached for reaction.
What do you think?