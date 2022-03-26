Prof. Alele-Williams, Nigeria’s first female VC dies at 89

Saturday, March 26, 2022 7:27 am


Prof. Grace Alele -Williams

By Jethro Ibileke

Nigeria’s first female Vice Chancellor, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, is dead.

She was appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), in 1985.

She was also the first Nigerian woman to hold a doctorate degree in Mathematics (Education).

It was gathered that the deceased who hailed from Delta State died at 89 years of age after a brief illness.

During her tenure as VC in UNIBEN, Prof. Alele-Williams fought social vices to a stand still, earning her the name, Iron Lady.

As at the time of filing this report, UNIBEN’s spokesperson, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire could not be reached for reaction.

