APC releases programme for National Convention

APC releases programme for National Convention

Thursday, March 24, 2022 11:42 pm


APC

APC

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2022 National Convention, has released the programme of events for the party’s March 26 National Convention.

Below is the programme of events for the convention scheduled to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja, as released by Sule on Thursday in Abuja.

1. Arrival of Accredited National Delegates – 10 a.m-1p.m
2. Arrival of the Members of the National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – 1:30p.m
3. Arrival of APC State Governors, National Assembly Members, Ministers and Party Leaders – 1:30-2:p.m
4. Arrival of the Speaker of the House of Representatives – 2:10p.m
5. Arrival of the Senate President – 2:20p.m
6. Arrival of the National Chairman, Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – 2:30p.m
7. Arrival of the Vice-President – 2:45p.m
8. Arrival of the President – 3:15p.m
9. The National Anthem – 3:30p.m
10. Opening Prayers – 3:35p.m
11. Goodwill messages by Youth Wing, Women Wing, People Living with Disability (PLwD) and Diaspora Wing – 3:40-4:50p.m
12. Remarks by Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Representatives of Governors’ from each of the six geo-political zones – 4:50-5:20p.m
13. Interlude – 5:20-5:25p.m
14. Remarks by the Speaker of the House of Representatives – 5:25-5:30p.m
15. Remarks by the Senate President – 5:30-5:35p.m
16. Remarks by the Vice-President – 5:35-5:40p.m
17. Special Remarks by the President – 5:40-5:55p.m
18. Welcome Address by National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman and presentation of motions – 5:55-6:10p.m
i. Motion for the approval of Constitution as amended
ii. Motion for the ratification of all activities carried out by CECPC
19. Remarks by the Chairman, Election Committee – 6:10-6:20p.m
20. Elections into Zonal and National Offices of the APC
21. Interlude
22. Counting and Collation of Votes
23. Declaration of Results/Swearing in of the newly elected executives
24. Acceptance Speech by the newly elected National Chairman of the APC
25. Motion for closing of the 2022 Extra-ordinary National Convention
26. Closing Remarks by National Secretary
27. Closing Prayers
28. National Anthem
29. Departure in reverse order. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Dave Umahi 2 hours ago

    Umahi: INEC suspends action over conflicting court judgements
    Buhari with APC founding fathers 3 hours ago

    Buhari hosts Tinubu, other APC founding fathers to dinner
    President Buhari and APC governors 5 hours ago

    APC: Where’s the implosion ?
    File: Gunmen: 8 hours ago

    Kogi: Gunmen hold on to six kidnapped travelers, demand N60m ransom
    Buhari meets with National Assembly members ahead of APC National Convention 8 hours ago

    National Convention: Buhari tells APC members to adhere to zoning formula
    The traditional religion practitioners at the gate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife 11 hours ago

    Traditional Religion adherents disown OAU protesters
    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO 16 hours ago

    WHO confirms 64 attacks on Ukraine’s health infrastructure
    Professor Wole Soyinka. Photo by Ayo Efunla 17 hours ago

    ‘Why should there be an Ife VC anywhere ?’ – Soyinka reacts to protests at OAU