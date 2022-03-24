APC releases programme for National Convention

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2022 National Convention, has released the programme of events for the party’s March 26 National Convention.

Below is the programme of events for the convention scheduled to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja, as released by Sule on Thursday in Abuja.

1. Arrival of Accredited National Delegates – 10 a.m-1p.m

2. Arrival of the Members of the National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – 1:30p.m

3. Arrival of APC State Governors, National Assembly Members, Ministers and Party Leaders – 1:30-2:p.m

4. Arrival of the Speaker of the House of Representatives – 2:10p.m

5. Arrival of the Senate President – 2:20p.m

6. Arrival of the National Chairman, Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – 2:30p.m

7. Arrival of the Vice-President – 2:45p.m

8. Arrival of the President – 3:15p.m

9. The National Anthem – 3:30p.m

10. Opening Prayers – 3:35p.m

11. Goodwill messages by Youth Wing, Women Wing, People Living with Disability (PLwD) and Diaspora Wing – 3:40-4:50p.m

12. Remarks by Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Representatives of Governors’ from each of the six geo-political zones – 4:50-5:20p.m

13. Interlude – 5:20-5:25p.m

14. Remarks by the Speaker of the House of Representatives – 5:25-5:30p.m

15. Remarks by the Senate President – 5:30-5:35p.m

16. Remarks by the Vice-President – 5:35-5:40p.m

17. Special Remarks by the President – 5:40-5:55p.m

18. Welcome Address by National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman and presentation of motions – 5:55-6:10p.m

i. Motion for the approval of Constitution as amended

ii. Motion for the ratification of all activities carried out by CECPC

19. Remarks by the Chairman, Election Committee – 6:10-6:20p.m

20. Elections into Zonal and National Offices of the APC

21. Interlude

22. Counting and Collation of Votes

23. Declaration of Results/Swearing in of the newly elected executives

24. Acceptance Speech by the newly elected National Chairman of the APC

25. Motion for closing of the 2022 Extra-ordinary National Convention

26. Closing Remarks by National Secretary

27. Closing Prayers

28. National Anthem

29. Departure in reverse order. (NAN)