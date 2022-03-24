APC releases programme for National Convention

Thursday, March 24, 2022 11:42 pm
By Emmanuel Mogbede
Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2022 National Convention, has released the programme of events for the party’s March 26 National Convention.
Below is the programme of events for the convention scheduled to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja, as released by Sule on Thursday in Abuja.
1. Arrival of Accredited National Delegates – 10 a.m-1p.m
2. Arrival of the Members of the National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – 1:30p.m
3. Arrival of APC State Governors, National Assembly Members, Ministers and Party Leaders – 1:30-2:p.m
4. Arrival of the Speaker of the House of Representatives – 2:10p.m
5. Arrival of the Senate President – 2:20p.m
6. Arrival of the National Chairman, Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – 2:30p.m
7. Arrival of the Vice-President – 2:45p.m
8. Arrival of the President – 3:15p.m
9. The National Anthem – 3:30p.m
10. Opening Prayers – 3:35p.m
11. Goodwill messages by Youth Wing, Women Wing, People Living with Disability (PLwD) and Diaspora Wing – 3:40-4:50p.m
12. Remarks by Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Representatives of Governors’ from each of the six geo-political zones – 4:50-5:20p.m
13. Interlude – 5:20-5:25p.m
14. Remarks by the Speaker of the House of Representatives – 5:25-5:30p.m
15. Remarks by the Senate President – 5:30-5:35p.m
16. Remarks by the Vice-President – 5:35-5:40p.m
17. Special Remarks by the President – 5:40-5:55p.m
18. Welcome Address by National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman and presentation of motions – 5:55-6:10p.m
i. Motion for the approval of Constitution as amended
ii. Motion for the ratification of all activities carried out by CECPC
19. Remarks by the Chairman, Election Committee – 6:10-6:20p.m
20. Elections into Zonal and National Offices of the APC
21. Interlude
22. Counting and Collation of Votes
23. Declaration of Results/Swearing in of the newly elected executives
24. Acceptance Speech by the newly elected National Chairman of the APC
25. Motion for closing of the 2022 Extra-ordinary National Convention
26. Closing Remarks by National Secretary
27. Closing Prayers
28. National Anthem
29. Departure in reverse order. (NAN)
