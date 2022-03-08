Sack: Umahi vows not to vacate office, slams Judge

Sack: Umahi vows not to vacate office, slams Judge

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 5:13 pm


Governor Dave Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi:

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has said that he remains the govenor of the state and will not vacate office for anyone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday sacked the govenor and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi, who described the judgement as a ‘sham’, accused the Presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo of doing a hatchet job.

“Nobody can remove me as the govenor of the state as we know where the judgement came from.

“Justice Ekwo has more than 10 cases against the state government and we will see where this leads him,”.

The govenor assured his supporters and the people of the state that he would complete his mandate.

“We have petitioned Ekwo before the National Judicial Council (NJC) as his continued stay on the bench is disaster for the country.

“People should not panic as I, the governor, is not distracted at all,” he said.

He said that the development will not affect his presidential ambition, noting that his legal team would appeal the judgement.

“The constitution stipulates that the only way a governor can be removed from office is through death, resignation or impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

“There is no constitutional provision that empowers a hatchet man to turn the constitution or law of the land on its head.

“The Supreme Court’s recent judgement on Zamfara among others attests to this fact as I remain the governor of the state. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Justice Must Be Done on Bamise Ayanwole’s Case – Speaker Obasa, Lawmakers
    16 mins ago

    Court discharges former Air Peace Duty Manager, Ogunwuyi of four-count charge
    38 mins ago

    The Plights of Nigerian Students
    1 hour ago

    Oil producers urge FG to stop oil theft from disrupting their operations
    Zelenskyy and Putin 5 hours ago

    Sense and nonsense in Nigeria voting against Russia
    6 hours ago

    The Most Important Election of Our Lifetime
    10 hours ago

    FG Redeems 28 -Year Pledge, Allocates Houses to 1994 Super Eagles
    10 hours ago

    NIMechE, FUTA to Establish Welding Academy