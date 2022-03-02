What Yemi Alade plans to do on her birthday

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 6:15 pm


By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian afropop singer Yemi Alade has opened up on what she plans to do as she turns 33 on 16 March.

The artiste has taken to social media to make a resolution as is the wont of many at the beginning of every calender year. 16 March of every year marks the beginning of her new age

With a photo which shows her in a black outfit with dark glasses to match and an eye to the future, the singer said she has decided to be intentional about being better at communicating her feelings. And that she would rather discuss than argue with others as she turns a new age.

“It’s my birth month and I really want to work towards intentionally being at communicating my feelings.

“There is a thin line between an argument and discussion. Being a typical Nigerian, it’s easy to turn everything into argument rather than discussion.

“I want to undo that. Let’s see how it goes, ” Alade said, concluding her resolution with three love emojis.

