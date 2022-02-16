NPA MD: Bello-Koko in, Hadiza Bala Usman, Out Finally

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 2:02 pm


Mohammed Bello-Koko, ,

Mohammed Bello-Koko was, on Tuesday, appointed as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) by President Muhammadu Buhari .

According to a circular issued on Tuesday and signed by Eric Ojiekwe, spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the appointment is with immediate effect.

“The President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority,” the statement read.

“Prior to this appointment, Mr Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Authority. This appointment takes immediate effect.”

The suspension of the former NPA boss, Hadiza Bala Usman in May, over over the allegation of missing N165 billion, paved the way for Bello-Koko’s appointment.

Although the administrative panel of inquiry set up to investigate the management of the NPA under Usman did not indict her, she was however, accused of insobordiantion.
However, Bello-Koko appointment means Usman’s exit is final.

